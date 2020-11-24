Sunny today, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with clear skies and frosty temperatures in the low 30s.
Skies will be mostly sunny all day long. Highs will be in the mid-70s this afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s.
A cold front will move through Wednesday. That will give us a good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. There will be a 20% chance of a stray shower, but most of us should stay dry.
Rain chances will go up as we go into Friday and this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty rainy with a 60 % to 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms on both days. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will flip as we go into next week. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows down into the low 30s.
