Saul holds slim lead in runoff for Jones Co. Justice Court judge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sonny Saul holds a narrow lead over Noel A. Rogers in the runoff for Jones County Justice Court judge for District 2 with potential mail-in absentee ballots left to be counted.
The unofficial results show Saul leading by just four votes.
The Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office said 10 mail-in absentee ballots have not yet been returned.
If the ballots were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by Dec. 1, they can be counted.
Saul received a total of 849 votes to Rogers’ 845.
In the Nov. 3 special election, Saul led a field of four candidates with 34% of the vote, with Rogers trailing at almost 30%.
The justice court judge seat was vacated in July after Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Judge Billie Graham to the 19th Chancery Court District.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors appointed Rogers to serve as interim justice court judge.
