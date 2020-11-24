Sandersville police officer saves 3 cats from mobile home fire

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sandersville police officer who was first at the scene of a mobile home fire Tuesday morning bravely went inside the burning home thinking someone may still be inside.
No one was inside, but officer Tom Hartfield did save three cats that were in the smoke-filled home.
The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a fire at a home at 311 West Main Street around 8:48 a.m., according to Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council.
Hartfield was the first on scene and entered the home to be sure that no one was still home.
According to Bumgardner, four people who live in the home had left around 8:30 Tuesday morning to go out of town for Thanksgiving.
When firefighters arrived, flames were visible in the home’s living room and heavy smoke filled the home.
Firefighters were able to minimize structural damage after a heavy attack, but the fire resulted in significant cosmetic damage.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to Bumgardner. No other injuries were reported.
Bumgardner said the fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ruston and Sharon volunteer fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.
