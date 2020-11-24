665 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 144,000.
MSDH reported 665 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 144,544 cases and 3,729 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the news deaths, two were reported in Covington County, and single deaths were reported Forrest, Jasper and Wayne counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,984 COVID-19 cases and 413 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,176 cases, 36 deaths
- Forrest: 3,681 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 584 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 811 cases, 22 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 542 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,452 cases, 87 deaths
- Lamar: 2,818 cases, 49 deaths
- Marion: 1,110 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 652 cases, 25 deaths
- Wayne: 1,158 cases, 23 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 121,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 1.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
