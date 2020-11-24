Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery

By WDAM Staff | November 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:30 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a Tuesday night armed robbery at a Hub City business.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said a man armed with a gun went inside a business in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 5:30 p.m. and demanded money.

The man left the scene in a white pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

