Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office excavating area as part of active investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office were excavating an area on Monroe Road Tuesday afternoon in north Forrest County.
Equipment was being used to dig just off of the road near a wooded area. WDAM does not have many details right now, but we did speak to Sheriff Charlie Sims for additional information.
“We received some information earlier this week. It’s concerning an active investigation, so there’s very little details that I can provide right now,” Sims said. “But please be sure that as it progresses, as the investigation progresses, we’ll release more information and let the public know what’s going on.”
WDAM will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.