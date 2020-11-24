Doctor gives tips for safe last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanksgiving is only two days away, and you might have to make a last-minute trip or two to the grocery store for items to finish that Thanksgiving feast.
It’s important to remember we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.
A local health expert has some tips you should consider to keep yourself safe from COVID -19 while shopping.
Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital said on top of that list is wearing a face mask.
What about the products you and other shoppers touch throughout the store? Rouhbakhsh says that’s not a main concern.
“You don’t have to worry about the food stuff that somebody else may have touched, especially if you’re going to cook them,” said Rouhbakhsh. “If you’re worried about packages, again, it’s very unlikely to live long enough on a package for you to then touch it and then inoculate your eyes, nose or mouth. So, don’t worry too much about that. Just wash your hands.”
Rouhbakhsh said using a delivery service for your groceries is a good option so you can avoid the crowds and keep your distance.
“I think that would be the absolute safest thing to do is to avoid the crowds. You know, when you’re grocery shopping you’re not lingering around a person for a very long period of time, you’re kind of passing back and forth,” said Rouhbakhsh. “As long as everybody’s masked, you should be fine.”
Rouhbakhsh adds you can wear gloves as an extra precaution while shopping.
