Columbia battles unbeaten Magee for trip to State

“It’s gonna be a battle,” Bilderback said. “I know we’re going to have to play well. But I think they’re gonna have to play well to win, too. I think that’s what you expect for the South State championship. It comes down to guts and trying to finish and making a play or too, and we did that last Friday. We just want to be able to bottle that up and do it again.” A program that won a combined 12 games in the four years prior to Bilderback’s arrival, Columbia has reached no less than ten wins in the last three seasons. And what’s more, they’re getting used to playing the day after Thanksgiving. “It says a lot about the kids,” Bilderback said. “It says they’ve bought in, they work extremely hard and we’re a blue-collar program. We’re not trying to be fancy, we want to come in here and we want to work hard. We want to get after your butt and you know we play a brand of football that some people may or may not like. We’re going to run the football and we’re going to stop the run. But that’s something that we all aspire to do is Thanksgiving morning be able to practice football. Not many teams can say that and we’re one of the few that have. To me, that’s something special and kinda the tradition we’re trying to build here.”