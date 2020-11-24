Collins’ Christmas in the Park to begin its 17th year

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is hoping an upcoming, annual display of lights in Collins will bring in new visitors to that city.
“Christmas in the Park,” which starts Thanksgiving night, will take place at the Bettie D. Robertson Memorial Park.
“So many people come year after year that they make it a tradition and they’ll call and make reservations at our restaurants, so it has an economic impact on our community,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
The display is in its 17th year and it has dozens of lighted displays, featuring angels, gingerbread men and a piano-playing Santa.
It’s drive-thru and it’s free of charge.
“This will be a happy drive-thru, so they will receive a blessing by coming to “Christmas in the Park,” said Shoemake. “In these 17 years, the word has just spread. Families that come home for the holidays, it’s something for them to do with their families.”
The display will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-9 p.m.
It runs through Dec. 26.
