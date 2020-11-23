Wildlife officials again tracking Chronic Wasting Disease in state deer population

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This past weekend gun deer hunting season opened in Mississippi.
Wildlife official are taking measures to make sure the deer harvested do not contain Chronic Wasting Disease which could hurt the sport if not contained.
Since CWD was first found in our state in 2018 there have been 59 positive deer identified. Five of those cases coming this hunting season.
Again, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is relying on hunters to track CWD through sampling.
Russ Walsh, Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Executive Staff Officer said, “Still north Mississippi is the area where CWD seems to be most prevalent, so Benton and Marshall counties we’ve had mandatory sampling weekends this deer season.”
The sale of hunting licenses is on the rise; about a 16 percent increase this year. The hope is that through harvesting more deer, wildlife officials can better track where the infected deer are.
“Broad-scale testing really statewide, certainly in the areas where we have CWD... we want to have sample statewide so we can determine where it is,” said Walsh.
State wildlife officials say they’ve collected 8,000 deer samples every hunting season. Hundreds of those coming from Ellis Solomon Taxidermy in Brandon.
Ellis Solomon said, “I’m really not sure how it spreads, but I don’t see any evidence of it anywhere local. I just hope it stays that way so I don’t know what we can do to keep the spread down but whatever we need to do I think we should try.”
In other states, Chronic Wasting Disease has decimated deer herds. The hunt continues in Mississippi to identify the infected deer before they spread it.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.