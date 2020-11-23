USM reports highest enrollment in six years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As classes are wrapping up for the semester, University of Southern Mississippi officials reported record numbers for enrollment and retention this year.
The university’s total fall enrollment was 14,133 students. That number is 473 more students than in 2019.
University officials said enrollment is at its highest since 2014.
“Obviously, it helps us remain financially solvent, which is very important. But it also shows that we’re an institution that can help students achieve their goals,” said Katie McBride, director of the Center for Student Success,
McBride said university programs that help students transition and succeed in college are a big part of enrollment growth.
“The Center for Student Success at Southern Miss is an office that really focuses on retention and graduation,” McBride said. “The way that we do that is by offering a variety of programs that really help to connect students to resources that are going to help them be successful in their academic pursuits.”
The center offers first-year specific programs, transfer student-specific programs and resources for parents and families.
“Even if we don’t have a program that specifically serves that student, we take one-on-one success appointments,” McBride said. “So we’ll really meet with any student at Southern Miss who feels like they need some help developing skills and being successful so they can do well in their classes and graduate.”
First-year resources include academic coaching, freshman living and learning communities, and a three-week summer introduction program held prior to the first semester. The program offers events for sophomores and resources to help them stay engaged in their education with academic incentives.
For transfer students, the program has a transfer student association and a mentor program.
McBride said resources that help students succeed are an important part of growing enrollment and retaining students.
“I think just knowing that there’s a lot of support for students at Southern Miss and programs that we know are successful that help us retain students and help students graduate on time,” McBride said. “I think a lot of students are not aware of the services that are offered.”
The university posted a release with more statistics about this past year’s students.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.