Saints defense stifles the Falcons to the tune of 8 sacks and 2 INT’s

“I always tell Marshon, he’s the key to our defense. When he plays at a high level, we all play at a high level. I ssued that same challenge to Marcus today. He played at a high level, the whole defense played at a high level. He got that pick. Our back end played phenomenal today. The defensive line played phenomenal. That allows the linebackers to run around and hit. We still left three interceptions on the field, that’s crazy. Our coaches issued us a challenge to get pressure on the quarterback. We got to hit them, it changes what they do. So we did that. That’s what we got to continue to do. We got to continue to execute the gameplan. Continue to stay locked in on the process,” said linebacker DeMario Davis.