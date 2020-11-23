Runoffs to decide two races in Pine Belt Tuesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Runoffs will decide two special elections in the Pine Belt on Tuesday after no candidate received a majority of the vote on Nov. 3.
In Jones County, voters will decide on the next justice court judge for District 2, while voters in Lamar and Forrest counties will elect a new state representative for House District 87.
The race for Jones County Justice Court District 2 comes down to Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul.
In the Nov. 3 special election, Saul led a field of four candidates with 34% of the vote, while Rogers trailed at almost 30%.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors appointed Rogers as the interim justice court judge in July after the position was vacated by Gov. Tate Reeves’ appointment of Judge Billie Graham to the 19th Chancery Court District.
The House District 87 runoff comes down to Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly.
Tubb led a field of three candidates in the Nov. 3 special election with 45% of the vote, with Conoly trailing at 37%.
The seat was vacated after William Andrews resigned back in March.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government.
If you do not know where to vote, you can find your polling place by visiting the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website here.
