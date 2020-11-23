Landrum’s Homestead & Village celebrates 37 years

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A longstanding attraction in Laurel is celebrating 37 years of providing historical and educational experiences to visitors.
“We’ve always been into history,” said Landrum’s Homestead & Village co-owner Susan Landrum. “We’ve always collected historical items, digging bottles up on the weekends and my parents felt like the children had no idea how families were dependent on each other back in the day.”
What began as a family effort to teach the younger generation what life was like decades ago is now a walking tour of the past, dedicated to educating and showcasing how people used to live.
“My father decided to build a cabin. He took the oldest grandsons and he cut the trees, logged them. He had a portable sawmill and built the first cabin. Here we are 37 years later,” Landrum said. “We continue to carry on the legacy and instill history and what it was like when families were dependent on each other.”
Landrum’s Homestead & Village features more than 80 buildings and exhibits packed full of unique and historical items of the past.
Most of the items have been collected or donated over the years.
“You can gem mine, we have a laser shooting gallery, we have nature trails, a mystery house,” Landrum said. “We have fun things for the children to really grab their attention, but it’s amazing what they learn from the historical part of our village.”
Landrum’s is also getting ready for its 37th annual Christmas at the Village experience happening this weekend.
The two-day celebration features food from the Smokehouse, funnel cakes, hand-made craft vendors, civil war re-enactments and lots of live entertainment.
Christmas at the Village will be on Nov. 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Nov. 29 from noon until 8:00 p.m.
Landrum’s Homestead & Village is open each week Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each, children under 3 get in free.
