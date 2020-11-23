Hattiesburg business collecting contributions for Toys for Tots

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business is teaming up with Toys for Tots to make Christmas special for less fortunate children.
Through the Toys for Tots program, the U.S. Marine Corp collects new toys and distributes them to children to bring joy during the holidays.
Blossman Gas & Appliance will be collecting toys for the program this year at its location on Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg. The toys should be new, unwrapped and intended for ages 6 months to 13 years.
Those who make a contribution will be eligible for a $5 fill on certified, in-date grill cylinders.
Toys will be collected until Dec. 3.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.