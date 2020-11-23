Crusaders roll past Carver College, 96-49, to pick up season’s first win

William Carey University logged its foist win of the season with a 96-49 win Monday over visiting Carver College at Clinton Gym (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Tim Doherty | November 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 5:46 PM

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the 2020-21 season as it ran away from Carver College 96-49 Monday afternoon at Clinton Gym.

After a slow start, the Crusaders (1-2) found their rhythm with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

WCU used a 17-5 run to open a 21-point advantage before closing out the half up 51-26.

The Crusaders shot 51 percent from the floor and out-rebounded the visitors 31 to 14 in the first half.

The Crusaders pushed the lead to 30 points early in the second half, then used a 26-4 run to stretch the lead to 50 points late.

Two Crusaders posted “double-doubles,” including Maxwell Starwood, who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Emile Kazeneza, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dajon Whitworth came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points, while Jvarii Thigpen scored six points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.

Drelon Pittman scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jonathan Floyd also scored 11 points and handed out five assists, while Sayveon Bumpers had nine points, a game-high six assists and six rebounds.

Carver (0-1) got 16 points from Antwon Ferrell.

Carey will be back in action on Friday as it takes on Keiser University at 4:45 p.m. in Montgomery, Ala., as part of the “Battle at the Beach,” hosted by Faulkner University.

