699 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to nearly 144,000.
MSDH reported 699 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 143,879 cases and 3,676 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Mississippi saw its largest single-day increase in virus cases Saturday with nearly 2,000 new infections being reported in the state.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,959 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,172 cases, 34 deaths
- Forrest: 3,671 cases, 85 deaths
- Greene: 584 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 811 cases, 21 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 541 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,446 cases, 87 deaths
- Lamar: 2,818 cases, 49 deaths
- Marion: 1,107 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 652 cases, 25 deaths
- Wayne: 1,157 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 121,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
