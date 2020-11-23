Coroner: Jefferson Davis Co. Jail inmate died from natural causes

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An autopsy has revealed the cause of death for an inmate who passed away while in custody at the Jefferson Davis County Jail earlier this month.
Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said Kenneth Wayne Douglas, 45, died on Nov. 3 while being held at the jail.
Johnson said Monday an autopsy showed Douglas, of Prentiss, died from natural causes.
According to Johnson, it’s believed Douglas was only in custody for one day before he died.
