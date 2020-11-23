Coast Mardi Gras parade first to be canceled due to COVID risks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As concerns over the rising number of COVID cases continues to grow, at least one Mardi Gras parade on the Coast has already been canceled due to the pandemic.
The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association announced Monday that it will not have its annual parade. For over 30 years, the association has hosted a parade along the streets of St. Martin and D’Iberville, traveling down Lemoyne Boulevard and ending at the Automall Parkway.
The 33rd annual parade was originally scheduled to happen Feb. 14, 2021. In a letter, the North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association said that both the parade and their annual carnival ball have been canceled this year.
“After much discussion between the Mardi Gras association, the City of D’Iberville, and our Jackson County Board of Supervisors, we feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our citizens who have all attended our family parade in the past,” wrote the association’s president Joey Olier.
So far, this is the only Mississippi Gulf Coast organization to announce plans to cancel a Mardi Gras event.
With only three months to go until Fat Tuesday, Coast Mardi Gras clubs and associations are hoping to still have carnival events.
Earlier this month, New Orleans announced recommendations for Mardi Gras, which includes limiting alcohol consumption and having stationary floats. The following week, New Orleans’ mayor said the city would not have any parades during the upcoming season due to the pandemic.
