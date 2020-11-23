Cloudy and cool to start the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the low 50s.
Skies will remain cloudy throughout morning before we turn sunny around lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday. That will give us a good chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. There will be a stray chance for a shower, but most of us should stay dry.
Rain chances will go up as we go into Friday and this weekend.
