Two vehicle incidents and one house fire reported from Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be another busy day for the Jones County Fire Council as they responded to three emergency calls Sunday.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the first call was a house fire on Ben Moffett Road at 12:27 p.m., when an abandoned home was found taken over by fire with a large area around the home being burned when firefighters arrived.
A burning trash pile near the home is believed to be the reason for the fire as the home took extreme damage.
Hebron, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office being on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Hours later, around 3:27 p.m., Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover on Bonner Road.
The driver said he lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe causing the vehicle to rollover. He was wearing his seatbelt when the rollover happened and only suffered minor injuries.
Equipment malfunction is believed to be the reason for the incident.
Sandersville Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene, as well as crews from Powers Volunteer Fire Department.
Finally, Union and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle that took out a power pole on Turkey Springs Road in the Union community.
A man drove his Chevrolet Silverado 3500 into a power pole, breaking it into and blocked the road, and he would leave the scene and traveled to New Hope Road, where he ran into a brick framed mailbox.
One of the witnesses to the incident said when the truck hit the mailbox, “it exploded with bricks and dust everywhere.”
The driver fled the scene and was still being looked for by JCSO long after the call for the departments.
