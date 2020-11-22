MSDH: Mississippi tops 143,000 COVID-19 cases since March

Coronavirus-related deaths nearing 3,700 total

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday another 779 cases of COVID-19. (Source: none)
By Tim Doherty | November 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:29 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 143,000.

MSDH reported Sunday 779 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, including one in Lamar County. The new deaths total included 15 found during a search of county death certificates from July 29 through Nov. 14.

The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 143,180 and 3,676.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,732 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 1,164 cases, 34 deaths

Forrest: 3.606 cases, 85 deaths

Greene: 582 cases, 22 deaths

Jasper: 804 cases, 21 deaths

Jefferson Davis: 538 cases, 17 deaths

Jones: 3,416 cases, 87 deaths

Lamar: 2,738 cases, 49 deaths

Marion: 1,090 cases, 46 deaths

Perry: 639 cases, 25 deaths

Wayne: 1,155 cases, 22 deaths

MSDH also is reporting 116,683 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.



Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:

SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont

SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn

Covington County Hospital in Collins

Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg

Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg

Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg

Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg

SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg

Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg

South Central Emergency Department in Laurel

East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel

Family Health Center in Laurel

SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton

SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta

Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal

SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary

Coastal Family Health Center in State Line

SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall

Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, 1,213,935 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

