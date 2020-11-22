MSDH: Mississippi tops 143,000 COVID-19 cases since March

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 143,000.
MSDH reported Sunday 779 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, including one in Lamar County. The new deaths total included 15 found during a search of county death certificates from July 29 through Nov. 14.
The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 143,180 and 3,676.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,732 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths have been reported:
Covington: 1,164 cases, 34 deaths
Forrest: 3.606 cases, 85 deaths
Greene: 582 cases, 22 deaths
Jasper: 804 cases, 21 deaths
Jefferson Davis: 538 cases, 17 deaths
Jones: 3,416 cases, 87 deaths
Lamar: 2,738 cases, 49 deaths
Marion: 1,090 cases, 46 deaths
Perry: 639 cases, 25 deaths
Wayne: 1,155 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 116,683 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
Covington County Hospital in Collins
Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
Family Health Center in Laurel
SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 1,213,935 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
