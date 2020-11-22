Molina Healthcare, Supervisor Comegys to provide jackets, supplies to youth Monday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi is partnering with Supervisor Travares Comegys to provide the youth in the Laurel community with resources Monday.
Molina will be giving out about 150 new jackets and hand sanitizer bottles to help children stay warm and healthy, and Supervisor Comegys will give school supplies and book bags to support students’ learning and academic success.
The event will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 143 Central Ave., Laurel, MS, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be done in “grab and go” fashion and follow social distancing guidelines, and attendees must wear masks.
The event will be free and open to the public as resources will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, with one jacket given per child.
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi has provided government-funded health care to low-income individuals since 2018, as they serve members through Medicaid (Mississippi Coordinated Access Network/MississippiCAN and Children’s Health Insurance Plan/CHIP) and Marketplace.
For more information on the event, contact Elnora Smith, Molina Healthcare Member Engagement Specialist, at (601) 862-2145, and for more information, click here.
