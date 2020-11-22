Jones Co. emergency officials responded to collision Saturday night

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County emergency officials responded to a vehicle collision at the 400 block of Old Highway 15 Road Saturday night that involved two vehicles.
According to Jones County Fire Council’s spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Glade Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision around 8:40 p.m., just north of Dairy Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found a Hyundai Sonata turned over in the middle of the road and a GMC truck a quarter-mile north of the scene.
Two adults and two small children released themselves from the overturned Hyundai, and because of the use of seatbelts and car seats, passengers from both vehicles only had minor injuries.
Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the scene and treated the passengers’ injuries as no one involved in the collision needed to be taken to the emergency room.
M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments assisted Glade VFD with traffic control and emergency medical care, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office being on the scene as well.
The Jones County Fire Council encourages citizens in the community to continue to buckle up as seatbelts and child safety seats helped save the lives of the people in the collision.
