Fall pop-up shop get shoppers out and about

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for some last-minute shopping? This fall pop-up shop may be for you.
Several Hattiesburg residents made their way out to the pop-up shop to get last-minute gifts for friends and family.
The host of the shop, Stephanie McNair, explains why she decided to have the event now and what she hopes people will get out of it.
“In spite of the holiday season, I wanted to support the local businesses,” said McNair. “You know COVID is going on and a lot of local businesses have lost a lot of income. So, I wanted to support all the businesses here in Hattiesburg, and I thought having a pop-up shop would be a good way, especially during the holidays.”
The shop ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.
