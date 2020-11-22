Clouds increase overnight Sunday

Expect increasing clouds overnight with lows around 50.
On Monday expect cloudy skies in the morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night look for mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 40s.
On Tuesday you can expect mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the lower to mid 70. By Tuesday night, look for a 30 percent chance for showers with lows in the lower 60s.
Wednesday there is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe so please keep up with future forecasts.
By Thanksgiving day mostly sunny skies return with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s. Expect more showers Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.
