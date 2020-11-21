Mtn Dew holds giveaway for outdoor license reimbursement

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Brown Bottling Group and Mtn Dew are holding a contest that will give away $25,000 to fans of the outdoors in central Mississippi.
Mtn Dew Outdoor Cash Out is a way the Brown Bottling Group and Mtn Dew is helping outdoor enthusiasts with the cost of their hunting and fishing licenses by reimbursing $25 to the first 50 people that enter each day.
The contest started on Monday, Nov. 16, and will end on Saturday, Dec. 5.
People who are interested in entering can log on to DewCashOut.com and fill out an online form that requires a picture of a valid hunting and/or fishing license in order to get reimbursed.
“We know this year has been tough on a lot of people and getting outdoors to hunt or fish is therapeutic,” said Shelley Brown Floyd, Executive Vice President of Brown Bottling Group. “So, we’re reimbursing the cost of valid hunting and fishing licenses for 1,000 people up to $25 per person as a way to give back to our community in 2020.”
Entrants must live in one of the following counties where Brown Bottling Group is the local distributor of Mtn Dew:
- Adams
- Amite
- Claiborne
- Clarke
- Copiah
- Covington
- Forrest
- Franklin
- Greene
- Hinds
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Kemper
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Marion
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Perry
- Pike
- Rankin
- Simpson
- Smith
- Walthall
- Warren
- Wayne
- Wilkinson
- Yazoo
For more information on the Brown Bottling Group, click here
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.