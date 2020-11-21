Midnight fog going into Sunday morning

Expect patchy fog to develop after midnight in the Pine Belt with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday morning look for patchy fog before skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday morning look for lows to be in the upper 40s in the upper 60s by the afternoon with sunny skies.
Expect mostly sunny skies during the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s followed by a 30 percent chance for showers late Tuesday night with lows in the lower 60s.
On Wednesday we have a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon. Please keep up with future forecasts.
By Thanksgiving Day gets here expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
Friday into Saturday look for increasing rain chances with highs in the mid-70s on Friday and in the upper 60s on Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s.
