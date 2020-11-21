Kappa Alpha Psi feeds hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, many Coast organizations are working to make sure everyone gets to enjoy a hot meal.
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. fired up the grills on Saturday to feed hundreds of people in need at Feed My Sheep.
“We wanted to come out and show love to our homeless community to let them know that we have not forgotten about them during this pandemic,” said Dennis Stevenson, president of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in Gulfport. “We know a lot of people are suffering during these times and we just wanted to lift their spirits around the Thanksgiving holiday.”
On the menu: Smoked chicken, pork chops and green beans. It’s a meal that so many were grateful to have.
“I have my family here, we’re all grateful,” said Ronald Watson. “We’ve been homeless for 3, 4 years now, and God is good is all I can say.”
Caryn Lamberth also said “I’m homeless. I can’t buy food and this Kappa Alpha Psi place came out here on a Saturday and they cooked for us and sat and played music and I am so much grateful for people like that to come out here out of the kindness of their heart and take care of folks that can’t take care of themselves.”
The fraternity teamed up with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to make this possible.
“It’s important to always give back to the community,” said District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones. “One of the most important things is this time of year, it’s always good to know that what makes life worth living is just giving and forgiving. And today the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated as well as the Harrison County Board of Supervisors are doing just that. We’re giving back.”
The goal was to serve 500 meals, and city leaders said feeding events like this are more important now than ever.
“People need food, a lot of folks are out of work and not making the income they used to make,” said Kenneth “Truck” Casey, Sr., Gulfport Councilman for Ward 1. “And it’s always a good thing to participate in feeding the people that need to be fed.”
The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity feeds the less fortunate throughout the year, but this was the first event held at Feed My Sheep.
