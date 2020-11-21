HPD arrest woman after allegedly stabbing husband Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband Saturday afternoon.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department’s spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to the stabbing in the 1500 block of Country Club Road around 3 p.m.
Officers discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound when they arrived at the scene. He would be transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The victim’s wife, Kenndi Anondra Shaniece Williams, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested shortly after officers arrived, and was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault since it was an isolated domestic violence incident between husband and wife.
Williams was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
