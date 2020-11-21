140 graduate from Class 53 of Youth Challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 140 cadets have graduated from Class 53 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby.
A graduation ceremony was held Saturday morning at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Youth Challenge is a military-style alternative to traditional high school for former drops outs or other students who want to get their diploma or important job skills. It was established in 1995.
Normally, Youth Challenge is a 22-week course that includes about 200 cadets. But because of the coronavirus, Class 53 was cut to 18 weeks and included only 140 cadets.
Class 54 is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, 2021.
