Gametime - Week 12

By Taylor Curet | November 21, 2020 at 12:44 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 12:44 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As December nears, the number of schools still playing football dwindles. Week 12 of the high school season did not disappoint in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area and who punched their ticket to South State.

  • West Jones (42) Laurel (21)
  • Oak Grove (41) Harrison Central (14)
  • Columbia (18) West Marion (13)
  • Lumberton (34) Stringer (6)
  • Pascagoula (35) Hattiesburg (32) – OT
  • Taylorsville (65) Union (37)
  • Mendenhall (26) Sumrall (19)
  • Riverfield Academy (49) Wayne Academy (14)
  • Poplarville (62) North Pike (6)
  • Magee (35) Raleigh (0)

South State Championships:

  • 6A – Northwest Rankin at Oak Grove
  • 5A – West Jones at Pascagoula
  • 4A – Mendenhall at Poplarville
  • 3A – Columbia at Magee
  • 2A – Enterprise-Clarke at Taylorsville
  • 1A – Simmons at Lumberton

