Gametime - Week 12

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As December nears, the number of schools still playing football dwindles. Week 12 of the high school season did not disappoint in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area and who punched their ticket to South State.
- West Jones (42) Laurel (21)
- Oak Grove (41) Harrison Central (14)
- Columbia (18) West Marion (13)
- Lumberton (34) Stringer (6)
- Pascagoula (35) Hattiesburg (32) – OT
- Taylorsville (65) Union (37)
- Mendenhall (26) Sumrall (19)
- Riverfield Academy (49) Wayne Academy (14)
- Poplarville (62) North Pike (6)
- Magee (35) Raleigh (0)
South State Championships:
- 6A – Northwest Rankin at Oak Grove
- 5A – West Jones at Pascagoula
- 4A – Mendenhall at Poplarville
- 3A – Columbia at Magee
- 2A – Enterprise-Clarke at Taylorsville
- 1A – Simmons at Lumberton
