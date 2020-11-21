Dabbs Street Center held second turkey giveaway Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dabbs Street Center held its second turkey giveaway Saturday to help families in need in the community.
“We try to do this every year,” says Martaze Hammond, minister at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. “It’s very important to give back to those that are in need, not just during this time. But this is a special time to do it.”
Hammond and his church one of the many sponsors for the Dabbs Street Center second turkey giveaway.
“We understand at this critical moment that a lot of people are not able to give and to do what they usually do due to the pandemic,” said Hammond. “So, we try to take advantage of this opportunity and say ‘thank you’ for what they have done throughout the year.”
If you missed today’s event, the next event is on Dec. 20th as the Dabbs Street Center will have a toy drive.
The toy drive will be another way Hammond and the other sponsors plan to give back and encourage the community during this pandemic.
“Stay strong in the community, continue to be a positive pillar for the community, and let’s continue to go forward with this drive,” Hammond said.
If you would like to participate in the toy drive, you can drop off toys at the Dabbs Street Center.
Some of the sponsors that made the turkey giveaway possible are Twillie Philly, Nostalgia Lounge and Bar, BancorpSouth, Peanut’s Moving Service, Exquisitez Extensionz and Graham’s One Stop Shop.
Hattiesburg councilmembers Deborah Delgado and Nick Brown also sponsored the turkey giveaway.
Black Lives Matter Mississippi was also in attendance to help with the event and will also participate in the toy drive.
