C Spire, Extra Table partner for Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire is partnering with Extra Table for a texting platform to be used to fundraise for healthy food for Extra Table’s fall giving campaign.
“Text to Give” is a part of the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge, a football-fan driven fundraising competition with proceeds going towards Extra Table’s feeding efforts in Mississippi.
Extra Table is encouraging fans to put their competitive spirit towards helping them raise funds to buy healthy food for their partnering food pantries across the state.
“C Spire is proud to partner with Extra Table to tackle hunger in Mississippi, especially during this holiday season when so many are struggling financially because of the COVID pandemic,” said Jim Richmond, C Spire Vice President of Marketing. “Wireless technology makes it simple and easy for those who can to make a quick donation from their cell phone to Extra Table. Every dollar counts and will help so many in our state.”
Through “Text to Give”, C Spire and Extra Table wants to make it easy for anyone who wants to financially support Extra Table’s feeding efforts.
By texting “FEEDS” to 3641, you will receive an automated reply in seconds sharing a link with you, prompting you to click the link to donate to Extra Table.
“Text to Give” is not a cell provider based fundraiser as donations can come from any cellphone, and charges will not show up on your cellular bill. Donations are made by credit or debit cards.
Extra Table has served the hungry in Mississippi for the last 11 years as they work to provide healthy foods to partnering pantries, as every dollar donated allows Extra Table to purchase 5.9 healthy meals.
