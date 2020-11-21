ADP raising $4 million as part of new strategic economic plan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Area Development Partnership will be officially unveiling a new, five-year strategic economic development plan in January.
But, it’s already launched a multi-million dollar fundraising campaign to go along with it.
“Forward Together” is the ADP’s new plan that the organization says will guide economic development from 2021-2025.
Last August, the ADP began a $4 million fundraising initiative to accompany that campaign.
“We started the campaign in a silent phase, if you will, in late August and it will continue through March of 2021,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership. “And any business that would like to see the economy expand, jobs created, which is a domino effect for expanding the economic pie, then you certainly want to be a part of “Forward Together,” Newell said.
Newell says the new strategic plan will be replacing “Pinnacle,” a plan which has guided economic development by the ADP since 2016.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.