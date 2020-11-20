West Jones, Laurel back “between the bricks” for postseason showdown

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - There seems to be a consensus on how to describe Friday night’s impending battle between West Jones and Laurel.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” said West Jones senior linebacker Colin Maggard.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” said Laurel senior running back Xavier Evans. “I feel like the team with the least mistakes and most physical is going to win.”
“Dogfight” could certainly apply to October 16th’s contest when Laurel handed West Jones its only loss of the season, forcing six turnovers in a 19-13 win.
A lot has transpired in one month, but the two county rivals find themselves back on the same field on Friday.
“Our kids have gotten consistently better every week as is evident by the fact we’re still playing,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “The biggest thing is just the fact that we have our full complement of guys.”
“We have a really talented group of kids,” Maggard said. “We do our best for these coaches and we just want to bring a championship home.”
The path to any shot at a championship goes “Between the bricks.”
Two teams which know one another well and know how to play in these types of games.
“They’re a team that’s used to playing deep in the playoffs like ourselves so the game’s not going to be too big for ‘em,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “They’re going to be successful, they’re going to make some plays and we have to respond when they make plays ‘cause they’re too talented and too good not to make some plays.”
“I think we’ve played each other so much over the years, there aren’t really any secrets,” Earnest said. “This ball game’s really going to come down to who takes care of the football, who makes the least amount of mistakes and who plays the hardest.”
