Wayne County school officials committed to education during pandemic

“I know the fear is out there, it’s not just with parents. It’s with everybody because this thing seems like it goes away and it comes back even stronger when cases jump, but that’s just something we’ve all had to adjust to this year,” Branch said. “I can’t say this has been easy on anybody and there’s been a lot of decisions that have had to be made that are tough, but the safety of our kids and our staff, we take it seriously and if there’s issues that come up, let someone know and we’ll do whatever we’ve got to do.”