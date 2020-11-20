Wayne County school officials committed to education during pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Students around the country are taking a break from their books and heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools have had a challenging year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as they educate kids.
In Wayne County, school district officials say they’ve had their share of ups and downs but have seen a lot of success as well.
According to Superintendent Tommy Branch, all schools are conducting classes according to guidelines set by state health officials.
“I know the fear is out there, it’s not just with parents. It’s with everybody because this thing seems like it goes away and it comes back even stronger when cases jump, but that’s just something we’ve all had to adjust to this year,” Branch said. “I can’t say this has been easy on anybody and there’s been a lot of decisions that have had to be made that are tough, but the safety of our kids and our staff, we take it seriously and if there’s issues that come up, let someone know and we’ll do whatever we’ve got to do.”
Branch went on to say that the numbers for this week look significantly better than they have in previous weeks.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.