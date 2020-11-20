1,638 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 23 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 140,000.
MSDH reported 1,638 COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 140,429 cases and 3,642 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,483 COVID-19 cases and 405 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,142 cases, 34 deaths
- Forrest: 3,548 cases, 85 deaths
- Greene: 573 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 788 cases, 21 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 528 cases, 16 deaths
- Jones: 3,371 cases, 87 deaths
- Lamar: 2,689 cases, 48 deaths
- Marion: 1,071 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 631 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,142 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 116,600 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.21 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
