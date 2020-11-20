2nd person charged in fatal Hattiesburg hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second person was arrested and charged Friday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.
According to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Kristie Haynes, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection to hit-and-run that killed David Jones, 35.
Jones was struck by a vehicle that HPD says was driven by Haynes’ boyfriend, Gregory Bolton, 28, of Forrest County.
Bolton was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence.
Jones was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 on Country Club Road. He was transported to a local and died from his injuries Tuesday.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the vehicle involved was located on Creek Lane in Rawls Springs.
Bolton was booked Thursday into the Forrest County Jail. Haynes was booked into the Forrest County Jail Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.