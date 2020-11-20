Missing Jones County woman found ‘safe and sound’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 49-year-old Jones County woman reported missing Wednesday has been located.
Rebecca L. Cauley (aka Becky Brady), who was reported “as a missing person, has been found safe and sound,” according to an update on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
“The Jones County Sheriff’s Department greatly appreciates the members of the public who helped provide information after local news media and social media coverage of the case,” the update read.
