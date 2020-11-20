Lumberton makes staffing changes in police department amid investigation

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Board of Alderman suspended two police officers without pay and fired another officer during a Thursday night board meeting.
“The council in executive session brought to my attention some discrepancies within the police department, involving some of our employees,” Mayor Quincy Rogers said.
City leaders said they notified the state auditor’s office to investigate after discovering the discrepancies within the department.
“The board felt that it was necessary to go ahead and make sure and contact the state auditor’s office and get an investigation started,” Alderman Jonathan Griffith said. “There were two officers that were suspended and one officer, who was still on the 90-day probation, was terminated.”
WDAM reached out to the state auditor’s office, who said they cannot comment on pending or current investigations.
“I did speak with the sheriff, and he obliged us to send somebody down to help out on last night because last night the city didn’t have any coverage because two of those officers were actually on duty at the time,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the city is taking steps to ensure there is a police presence for the city moving forward.
“The patrolling process is still good,” Rogers said. “We still have an officer patrolling the city, a full-time, certified officer. Plus we’ve also talked with the sheriff’s department and they’re also going to help out with patrolling as far as this weekend is concerned.”
Griffith confirmed that after an interview process Friday, Alderwoman at-large Tina Speights swore in three new police officers on a 90-day probation period. Those new officers are Chandler Jones, Kyle Pickett and Nicole Varner.
