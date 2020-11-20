A little warmer for Friday in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and cool temps in the mid-40s.
Today will be nice, sunny, and warmer with highs topping out into the mid-70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s to upper 50s for those Friday night football games this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s.
This weekend is going to be nice and sunny. Highs will be warm as we top out into the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll start off next week with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s on Monday.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.
As of now, Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.