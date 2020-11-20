HPD: Suspect wanted for sexual battery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a sexual battery investigation in Hattiesburg.
According to Hattiesburg police, Jiran Jarrell Buckley, 28, is wanted for sexual battery-no consent.
HPD officials said the incident that led to the warrant happened Nov. 9 at a home in the city.
Police said Buckley and the victim knew each other.
If you have any information on Buckley’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 6-1-582-7867.
