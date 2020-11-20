2 Hattiesburg men arrested on felony drug charges

Samuel Edwards, 41, of Hattiesburg (right), was arrested near the intersection of Dabbs Street and Willis Avenue around 6:30 p.m., and Dillon Adamas, 23, of Hattiesburg (left), was arrested around 6:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Broadway Drive. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | November 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:41 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two men Thursday on felony drug charges.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Moore, Samuel Edwards, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near the intersection of Dabbs Street and Willis Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Edwards was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (crack) and possession of a controlled substance (crack) within the proximity of a church.

The next arrest happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Broadway Drive when police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Adams, of Hattiesburg, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Both men were arrested on felony drug possession charges Thursday in Hattiesburg. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

