2 Hattiesburg men arrested on felony drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two men Thursday on felony drug charges.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Moore, Samuel Edwards, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near the intersection of Dabbs Street and Willis Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Edwards was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (crack) and possession of a controlled substance (crack) within the proximity of a church.
The next arrest happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Broadway Drive when police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Adams, of Hattiesburg, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
