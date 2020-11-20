Groundbreaking day in fight against COVID-19, local doctors say

“If you’re going to be gathering next week with parents and grandparents and other family members who are vulnerable, who are over 65, they have chronic medical illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, any of those things that put them at greater risk with COVID, they have greater risk. Show them you care about them,” said Horne. “Starting today, do fewer things that will put you at risk of catching COVID, because if you get it and don’t know, then you take it to them next week when you have dinner with them.”