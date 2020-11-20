Forrest County jailer charged with bringing contraband into facility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A search of the Forrest County Correctional Facility Tuesday led to the arrest of a corrections officer.
Gregory Charles Leonard, 25, was charged with two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard is charged under MS § 47-5-198 (2), which makes it unlawful for correctional facility employees to knowingly permit controlled substances to be sold, possessed or used at the facility.
Leonard was transported to the custody of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Lamar County Jail.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office fired Leonard following the search.
Officers from multiple agencies assisted in Tuesday’s searching, including Forrest County K9 deputies.
