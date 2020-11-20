Covington Co. resident organizes Dist. 5 trash clean up

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in District 5 in Covington County are hitting the streets this weekend to clean up trash.
Local homeowner Rosie Jackson has organized a “Team Up to Clean Up” event that will focus on the Jones Chapel and Roscoe McDaniel Road areas of the district.
That event will begin at Jones Chapel Baptist Church Saturday morning at 9.
County supervisors will be providing trash bags, safety vests and masks.
“I think [the trash problem] is horrible and this is embarrassing to me and this is not the way we live and I think we should have more pride in our community,” Jackson said.
District 5 Supervisor Arthur Keys will also be participating in the event.
He says the litter clean up is important for community pride and to keep taxes from going up.
“To keep from having to put on taxes just for picking up trash, we’re trying to get everybody involved to keep the community clean,” Keys said.
Several topics will also be discussed during that meeting, including waste reduction and resource conservation.
