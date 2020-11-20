Bobcats season ends in Perkinston

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bobcats hung tough with Mississippi Gulf Coast for a quarter until the Bulldogs pulled away much like they have in their last 20 games.
MGCCC took down Jones College 35-8 on Thursday to win its 21st game in a row and clinch the MACCC South Division. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 35-0 lead, keeping the Bobcats off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
A Jones College ground game averaging over 150 yards rushing per game was limited to just 46 yards gained. The Bobcats ultimately netted -27 yards on the ground, giving up six sacks.
Gulf Coast outgained Jones 526 yards to 199 and converted 13 of its 19 third downs. The Bobcats converted just two of their 11 third down opportunities.
JC’s season comes to an end at 3-2 while defending national champion MGCCC (5-0) advances to the MACCC Championship. The Bulldogs host Northwest Mississippi on December 5.
