Woman dies in Lamar County mobile home fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman died in a mobile home fire early Thursday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said emergency personnel responded to the fire on B&O Thompson Road in Lumberton around 5:30 a.m.
Inside the mobile home, firefighters found a woman not breathing.
Rigel said it is believed she died from smoke inhalation.
The woman’s husband was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to Rigel. His condition was not known.
