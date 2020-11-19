Woman dies in Lamar County mobile home fire

November 19, 2020

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman died in a mobile home fire early Thursday morning in Lamar County.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said emergency personnel responded to the fire on B&O Thompson Road in Lumberton around 5:30 a.m.

Inside the mobile home, firefighters found a woman not breathing.

Rigel said it is believed she died from smoke inhalation.

The woman’s husband was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to Rigel. His condition was not known.

