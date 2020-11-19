Trio arrested on felony charges in Hattiesburg

Three men were arrested Wednesday in Hattiesburg on felony charges. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three men were arrested Wednesday on felony charges, including one wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department Facebook page, those arrested included:

  • Jurrell Evans, 34, of Purvis. Evans was arrested near the intersection of Wisteria Drive and Country Club Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine)
  • Louis Hill, 37, of Hattiesburg. Hill was arrested on Broadway Drive on active warrants through the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
  • Arriquez Kurn, 30, of Kosciusko. Kurn was arrested near the intersection of Wisteria Drive and Bonhomie Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).

All three were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

