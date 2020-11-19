Trio arrested on felony charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three men were arrested Wednesday on felony charges, including one wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department Facebook page, those arrested included:
- Jurrell Evans, 34, of Purvis. Evans was arrested near the intersection of Wisteria Drive and Country Club Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine)
- Louis Hill, 37, of Hattiesburg. Hill was arrested on Broadway Drive on active warrants through the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
- Arriquez Kurn, 30, of Kosciusko. Kurn was arrested near the intersection of Wisteria Drive and Bonhomie Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).
All three were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
